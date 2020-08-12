Sign up
Photo 2722
Kamala
After capturing this moment, I heard on the radio that democratic candidate Joe Biden's running mate's name means "lotus."
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
4
5
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
2722
photos
163
followers
155
following
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
Views
8
8
Comments
4
4
Fav's
5
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th August 2020 8:40am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
lotus
,
kansas
,
kareenking
,
flinthillstrail
Taffy
ace
Fav
August 13th, 2020
Kareen King
@taffy
Thank you, Taffy! :)
August 13th, 2020
amyK
ace
Wow, spectacular focus and timing
August 13th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
August 13th, 2020
