After capturing this moment, I heard on the radio that democratic candidate Joe Biden's running mate's name means "lotus."
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Kareen King

I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Taffy ace
Fav
August 13th, 2020  
Kareen King
@taffy Thank you, Taffy! :)
August 13th, 2020  
amyK ace
Wow, spectacular focus and timing
August 13th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
August 13th, 2020  
