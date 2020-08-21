Previous
Kid at Heart by kareenking
Photo 2725

Kid at Heart

This is the puppet I've spent hours making for my granddaughter - that and all the little finger puppets in each pocket. Dang - it was so fun to make, but so hard to give away! Hope she loves it!
Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
