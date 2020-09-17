Previous
Great Blue Heron and Kansas Sunset by kareenking
Photo 2753

Great Blue Heron and Kansas Sunset

17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Helen K
Beautiful
September 19th, 2020  
