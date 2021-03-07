Previous
That Hat by kareenking
That Hat

This man was walking down the center of the street of a tiny rural town. I caught his attention and said, "I like your hat. Can I take your picture?"
"Sure," he said.
"What's your name?" I asked.
"It doesn't matter."
Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Rosie Kerr ace
Wonderful portrait and story.
March 11th, 2021  
