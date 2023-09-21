Previous
Kansas Windmill by kareenking
Photo 3737

Kansas Windmill

21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
amyK ace
Beautiful
September 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 27th, 2023  
