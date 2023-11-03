Sign up
Previous
Photo 3780
A Loving Family
This is one of my favorite shots from a family photo shoot. It was hard to get their little guy to cooperate, so all the shots were candid and not posed. I had to take what I could get!
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
1
0
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd November 2023 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
kareenking
,
candidphoto
amyK
ace
I like it
November 6th, 2023
