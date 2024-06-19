Sign up
Photo 3995
Rain's Reflection
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Kareen King
ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Tags
landscape
,
kansas
,
cloudscape
,
kareenking
Annie D
ace
great atmosphere
June 21st, 2024
