Kansas Sunset Impacted by Canadian Fires by kareenking
Photo 4034

Kansas Sunset Impacted by Canadian Fires

With nostalgia's sigh and wistful gaze
I search for answers in haze-filled days
A melancholy mist that shrouds the heart
A longing for clarity, a brand new start
24th July 2024 24th Jul 24

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details

