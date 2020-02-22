Sign up
Photo 749
Frankie and Dave
Dave wanted me to take a new profile picture for his Facebook site....this was my favourite. :)
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
KathyD
ace
@kathyo
WOW! About to start Year 9 of the 365 Project....Now that I am retired, you would think I would have so much more free time...
969
photos
27
followers
48
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
22nd February 2020 12:28pm
Pam Knowler
ace
What a lovely portrait of them both! Frankie has his eye on something! Gorgeous!
February 23rd, 2020
