Frankie and Dave by kathyo
Photo 749

Frankie and Dave

Dave wanted me to take a new profile picture for his Facebook site....this was my favourite. :)
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

KathyD

ace
@kathyo
WOW! About to start Year 9 of the 365 Project....Now that I am retired, you would think I would have so much more free time...
205% complete

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
What a lovely portrait of them both! Frankie has his eye on something! Gorgeous!
February 23rd, 2020  
