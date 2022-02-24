Previous
Stellar Sea Lion by kathyo
Photo 822

Stellar Sea Lion

Marine life is gathering in anticipation of the upcoming herring spawn. This is one of the biggest events on the west coast, and the marine life is ready. More sea lions will arrive over the next few weeks. The spawn should start in March.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

KathyD

ace
@kathyo
WOW! About to start Year 10 of the 365 Project....Now that I am retired, you would think I would have so much more free time...
