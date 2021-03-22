Previous
Juvenile Bald Eagle by kathyo
Photo 776

Juvenile Bald Eagle

I was down at the estuary and saw this juvenile bald eagle perched on a log. Surrounded by so many waterbirds, he seems unperturbed.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

KathyD

The Dog Lady ace
Wonderful capture
March 22nd, 2021  
