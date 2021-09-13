Previous
"Oh, Hi there!" by kathyo
Photo 789

"Oh, Hi there!"

Salmon have started their spawning run, and that brings out all the wildlife that depends on them for their survival. We tracked into the bush for about an hour before we came across this young bear (3-4 years I est.) fishing quite successfully. :)
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

KathyD

@kathyo
WOW! About to start Year 10 of the 365 Project....Now that I am retired, you would think I would have so much more free time...
