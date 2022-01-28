Previous
Female Merganzer by kathyo
Photo 814

Female Merganzer

This is my favourite seashore bird....the female merganzer. Couldn't see any males around, which is weird, as everyone is pairing up now.
28th January 2022 28th Jan 22

KathyD

