Photo 814
Female Merganzer
This is my favourite seashore bird....the female merganzer. Couldn't see any males around, which is weird, as everyone is pairing up now.
28th January 2022
28th Jan 22
KathyD
ace
@kathyo
WOW! About to start Year 10 of the 365 Project....Now that I am retired, you would think I would have so much more free time...
