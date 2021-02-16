Previous
Otter friends by kathyo
226 / 365

Otter friends

Such a curious otter, but I was holding on to a dog leash and couldn't get my camera steady. I didn't want Gus to get close as otters have been known to attack and drown dogs.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

