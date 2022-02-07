Previous
Gus by kathyo
Gus

I've had Gus now for 3.5 years. Not sure of his age, but likely around 7-8 years old. What a great dog he is...been my best buddy since I failed at fostering him. :) I picked him up two weeks after I retired.
