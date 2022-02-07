Sign up
255 / 365
Gus
I've had Gus now for 3.5 years. Not sure of his age, but likely around 7-8 years old. What a great dog he is...been my best buddy since I failed at fostering him. :) I picked him up two weeks after I retired.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
1
KathyD
ace
@kathyo
WOW! About to start Year 10 of the 365 Project....Now that I am retired, you would think I would have so much more free time...
1072
photos
24
followers
41
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
252
814
253
815
254
816
255
817
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
7th February 2022 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
