Photo 1106
Exciting
Sissi went for a walk at the apartment the first time for a long, long time. She normally goes out only at the country house. It was very exciting for her and she quickly headed back home.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
bengal cat
sissi
Kerri Michaels
ace
cute fav
January 13th, 2020
