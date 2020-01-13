Previous
Exciting by katriak
Photo 1106

Exciting

Sissi went for a walk at the apartment the first time for a long, long time. She normally goes out only at the country house. It was very exciting for her and she quickly headed back home.
13th January 2020

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Kerri Michaels ace
cute fav
January 13th, 2020  
