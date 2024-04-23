Sign up
Photo 2015
Baffled Duchess
According to Duchess' internal calendar it most definitely should be spring. However, today there's 20 cm / 8 inches of fresh snow in the ground. She wants to file a complaint.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
