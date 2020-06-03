Previous
Standoff by katriak
Standoff

They always want the same spot and then the one who thought it last waits, waits and stares.
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
