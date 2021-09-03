Previous
Truce by katriak
Photo 1473

Truce

Saga (pictured) and Duchess have negotiated an agreement on who gets which bed. Both are very happy with the results. For now.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
