Ginger day by katriak
Photo 1720

Ginger day

Some of you will be happy to see Sani back to leash-free outing (only supervised!). Birds' nesting season is over, so she's back on her trial and doing very well, coming to me when I call.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Elyse Klemchuk
Yay, Sani ginger! I hope you there are all kinds of interesting things on your outing!
August 1st, 2022  
