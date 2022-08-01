Sign up
Photo 1720
Ginger day
Some of you will be happy to see Sani back to leash-free outing (only supervised!). Birds' nesting season is over, so she's back on her trial and doing very well, coming to me when I call.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
1
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
1720
photos
26
followers
20
following
471% complete
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st August 2022 2:17pm
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
norwegian forest cat
,
sani
Elyse Klemchuk
Yay, Sani ginger! I hope you there are all kinds of interesting things on your outing!
August 1st, 2022
