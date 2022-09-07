Previous
Next
Dubious by katriak
Photo 1744

Dubious

The hot pad is out by Duchess' request, but she's still not quite sure about it. I think she still hopes that the summer will return. According to weather forecasts, it will not.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise