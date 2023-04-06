Previous
In or out? by katriak
In or out?

So we're back to the country house. There's still snow, but it's getting relatively warm already, and rest of the snow will probably melt during the Easter.

She thought about it for a long time. Indoors warm or outdoors with spring weather but wet snow? She chose out!
