Previous
Photo 1905
Crazy Nottis
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
3
1
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
1905
photos
23
followers
20
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st July 2023 7:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
nottis
bkb in the city
Cute pic
July 31st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
She looks as if she has just been shredding something. Is she on a catnip high?
July 31st, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Awww, Nottis! You seem to be showing me your playful side- I like this very much!
July 31st, 2023
