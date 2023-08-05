Sign up
Photo 1909
Blue back massage
Nottis likes to make biscuits on Sani's fluff.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1909
photos
23
followers
20
following
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th August 2023 5:48pm
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
russian blue
,
norwegian forest cat
,
sani
,
nottis
