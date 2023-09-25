Previous
Ginger belly by katriak
This is why she needs to lose weight. I like my forest cats fluffy but according to the vet, it starts to affect her health.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Kissukka

@katriak
Elyse Klemchuk
Sweet Sani ginger, paws and fingers crossed for you! And a gentle tummy rub.
September 25th, 2023  
