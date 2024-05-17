Previous
Blue sunbathing by katriak
Blue sunbathing

It was only a couple of weeks ago we had plenty of snow. Now it's unseasonably warm. The blues don't mind the present turn of events.
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
