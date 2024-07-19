Sign up
Photo 2066
Ingenious or just mean?
Sani has decided that the best spot to spend time is in the tube that leads to the catio. This way, she gets to keep the catio for herself as no-one else can enter.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
norwegian forest cat
,
sani
