Ingenious or just mean? by katriak
Photo 2066

Ingenious or just mean?

Sani has decided that the best spot to spend time is in the tube that leads to the catio. This way, she gets to keep the catio for herself as no-one else can enter.
19th July 2024

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
