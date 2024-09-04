Nottis update

Nottis is doing much better than three weeks ago. However, she's still not eating dry food which she previously ate almost exclusively. There's no apparent reason for this. She eats wet foods with good appetite, but she'd be better if she ate at least some dry food, because she would need special food for her tummy. She had her vet check today, and her thyroid values have improved a lot and we're continuing with the meds. Vet said she might need to go to the dentist to check if there's something wrong in her mouth, although she last met her only in April.