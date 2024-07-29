Previous
Inspecting the yard by katriak
Inspecting the yard

Sani likes to pop out in leash almost daily and inspect the yard. The neighbor is very scary though. Her dog, no problem, the lady, scary (for the record, both are very nice).
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
