Feeling better

Nottis is not yet totally out of the woods but she is feeling much better. It's seems that the vet's gamble with the medication was a correct decision. Nottis is treated for hyperthyroidism even though the blood tests weren't conclusive about it. She's still quite weak and tired, but she's eating which is vital for cats. A change was noticeable already after the first dosage. She'll have to take the medicine twice a day for the rest of her life.