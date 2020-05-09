Previous
Hole-y tree trunk Batman! by kaylynn2150
Hole-y tree trunk Batman!

I never really noticed the knob in this tree before I took this picture.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Kaylynn

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hollows are so important - this one is great
May 9th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful pov, light
May 9th, 2020  
