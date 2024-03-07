Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
what a difference…
a day makes.. same westward view but now storm clouds instead of sunset
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Kaylynn
ace
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Tags
sky
,
scape
