Down at the crick- by kaylynn2150
Down at the crick-

Picture of Cypress Creek- we have lots of creeks and bayous in our neck of the woods (Houston area). I’ll have to get down to our most famous bayou which is Buffalo Bayou and take some shots. With the Houston city skyline in background.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Anne ace
Lovely landscape shot - in for a storm??
May 20th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful landscape and sky ! love the colour-tones throughout
May 20th, 2020  
