Back to office full time by kaylynn2150
48 / 365

Back to office full time

Well back to the grind... having breakfast at my desk - we’re not allowed to sit together in lunchroom yet. Thanks Covid-19!
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Monique ace
Wow, that’s fast !
June 10th, 2020  
