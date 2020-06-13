Previous
Saturday night in Texas by kaylynn2150
52 / 365

Saturday night in Texas

Enjoying good food , family , friends and music in the Lone Star State. It’s been a while since we’ve been out on a Saturday night. 75 per cent capacity allowed now.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
