72 / 365
On the Inside - looking out
Just another day in quarantine while waiting for my test results - plenty of time for reflection
Update: Negative for COVID
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
0
0
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
72
photos
59
followers
150
following
19% complete
View this month
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd July 2020 7:56am
Tags
window
,
neighborhood
