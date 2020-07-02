Previous
Next
On the Inside - looking out by kaylynn2150
72 / 365

On the Inside - looking out

Just another day in quarantine while waiting for my test results - plenty of time for reflection
Update: Negative for COVID
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise