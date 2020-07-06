Previous
Rain is nature’s way of adding a sparkle to the world by kaylynn2150
Rain is nature’s way of adding a sparkle to the world


Even the most mundane things look refreshed and more beautiful after the rain.
Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
marlboromaam ace
That's lovely and rain does add sparkle!
July 7th, 2020  
*lynn ace
So fresh and clean!
July 7th, 2020  
