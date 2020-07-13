Previous
Next
“Through the beveled glass” by kaylynn2150
83 / 365

“Through the beveled glass”

I found my husband sitting out this morning- and our front glass is beveled and I noticed how distorted it looked- so I took a picture
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise