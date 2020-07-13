Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
83 / 365
“Through the beveled glass”
I found my husband sitting out this morning- and our front glass is beveled and I noticed how distorted it looked- so I took a picture
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
83
photos
61
followers
153
following
22% complete
View this month »
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
13th July 2020 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
distorted
,
image
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close