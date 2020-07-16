Previous
Next
Lazy days by kaylynn2150
86 / 365

Lazy days

Of summer... chillin on the couch...
My granddaughter
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Granddaughter + phone - a common sight :)
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise