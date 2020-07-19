Previous
Sweet things by kaylynn2150
89 / 365

Sweet things

Some pretty pretty pink flowers I saw on my walk - short as it may have been
due to the HEAT
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Pat Thacker
Very pretty, even the flowers look hot!
July 21st, 2020  
Milanie ace
Don't see how these flowers are standing up to this heat - looks lovely
July 21st, 2020  
