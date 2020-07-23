Previous
Crazy little thing by kaylynn2150
Crazy little thing

Flowers know no bounds in their uniqueness. This flower lives in a flowerpot in my front yard and it about 1 inch in diameter. It lives happily in a large group and is never fails to bring cheerfulness to me.
Kaylynn

bruni ace
So unique.
July 23rd, 2020  
