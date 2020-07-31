Previous
Well worn like many of us by kaylynn2150
Well worn like many of us

We eat at Rudy’s BBQ 1/4 mile from my house. You get a discount on your drink when you bring the cup back in. “Well worn but still useful”. My new motto- lol
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Yay to them for supporting "recycling" and Yay to you for saving your cup!
August 1st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That’s great! That cup has character and went through a few meals I suppose. Smart move from the BBQ place.
August 1st, 2020  
