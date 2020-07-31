Sign up
102 / 365
Well worn like many of us
We eat at Rudy’s BBQ 1/4 mile from my house. You get a discount on your drink when you bring the cup back in. “Well worn but still useful”. My new motto- lol
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
2
0
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
102
photos
64
followers
160
following
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Yay to them for supporting "recycling" and Yay to you for saving your cup!
August 1st, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That’s great! That cup has character and went through a few meals I suppose. Smart move from the BBQ place.
August 1st, 2020
