Snickerdoodle kind of day by kaylynn2150
108 / 365

Snickerdoodle kind of day

Grandkids came over and we made snickerdoodle cookies. I just like that word- snickerdoodle - fun to say - sorta like supercalifragilisticexpialidocious....whew I’m exhausted!!!
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Esther Rosenberg ace
yum! I can almost smell them
August 7th, 2020  
