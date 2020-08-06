Sign up
Snickerdoodle kind of day
Grandkids came over and we made snickerdoodle cookies. I just like that word- snickerdoodle - fun to say - sorta like supercalifragilisticexpialidocious....whew I’m exhausted!!!
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Tags
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th August 2020 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cookies
,
snickerdoodle
Esther Rosenberg
ace
yum! I can almost smell them
August 7th, 2020
