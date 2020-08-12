Previous
Next
Poop is a palindrome by kaylynn2150
114 / 365

Poop is a palindrome

Yep it is - Useless info for your next trivia question perhaps..
Anyway my dogs pay no attention to the sign!!
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous sign, I need one of those as the dogs regularly use my front lawn. We have special bins and bags all over on the estate, but some owners just don't care .
August 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise