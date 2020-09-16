Sign up
150 / 365
Game of Life 2020
Give me 6 feet!! I feel like we’re all little tokens moving from one square to the other- like in a board game. Such bizarre times...
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
150
photos
64
followers
164
following
Tags
scene
,
covid
Milanie
ace
Your interpretation of this really tickled me. So true!
September 18th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
LOL, too funny.
September 18th, 2020
