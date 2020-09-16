Previous
Game of Life 2020 by kaylynn2150
150 / 365

Game of Life 2020

Give me 6 feet!! I feel like we’re all little tokens moving from one square to the other- like in a board game. Such bizarre times...
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Milanie ace
Your interpretation of this really tickled me. So true!
September 18th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
LOL, too funny.
September 18th, 2020  
