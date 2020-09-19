Previous
Sunset on Sam Rayburn by kaylynn2150
151 / 365

Sunset on Sam Rayburn

My grandson’s silhouette while walking the beach at sunset on Lake Sam Rayburn.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
amyK ace
Nice light and silhouette
September 23rd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is wonderful. I love the golden light!
September 23rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wonderful lighting
September 23rd, 2020  
