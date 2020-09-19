Sign up
151 / 365
Sunset on Sam Rayburn
My grandson’s silhouette while walking the beach at sunset on Lake Sam Rayburn.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
3
3
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
152
photos
64
followers
164
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
19th September 2020 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake
amyK
ace
Nice light and silhouette
September 23rd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is wonderful. I love the golden light!
September 23rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wonderful lighting
September 23rd, 2020
