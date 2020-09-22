Previous
Somethings missing.... by kaylynn2150
154 / 365

Somethings missing....

No Cell phone in sight..
Win Win!!!
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
Cazzi ace
Oh great! A chance to let their imaginations let loose for a change.
September 24th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely :)
September 24th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s good when they can leave their devices behind!
September 24th, 2020  
