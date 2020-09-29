Previous
Next
The Beauty of Imperfection by kaylynn2150
160 / 365

The Beauty of Imperfection

I took this picture and then noticed the petal was flawed - I started to fix it and then realized it was a perfect
Metaphor for life
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
I get tempted to fix the flaws (and often do) but you are right, sometimes the imperfection makes the image more interesting.
September 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise