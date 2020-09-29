Sign up
160 / 365
The Beauty of Imperfection
I took this picture and then noticed the petal was flawed - I started to fix it and then realized it was a perfect
Metaphor for life
29th September 2020
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
flower
botanical
amyK
ace
I get tempted to fix the flaws (and often do) but you are right, sometimes the imperfection makes the image more interesting.
September 30th, 2020
