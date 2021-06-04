Sign up
National Donut Day
Did y’all know Friday was National Donut Day? Any excuse to eat good bad food...
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Tags
food
donuts
sweets
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Yum, I wish I knew.....Great shot, you make me crave for sweets now :) I may need to get some today to make up for the missed opportunity from yesterday.
June 5th, 2021
Anne
ace
Mmmm, can see the sugar and calories!!! :-O
June 5th, 2021
