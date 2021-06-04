Previous
National Donut Day by kaylynn2150
203 / 365

National Donut Day

Did y’all know Friday was National Donut Day? Any excuse to eat good bad food...
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
Esther Rosenberg ace
Yum, I wish I knew.....Great shot, you make me crave for sweets now :) I may need to get some today to make up for the missed opportunity from yesterday.
June 5th, 2021  
Anne ace
Mmmm, can see the sugar and calories!!! :-O
June 5th, 2021  
