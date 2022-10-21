Sign up
265 / 365
Morning moon
Leaving for work and saw the streak across the sky with the moon above it. I don’t know how to capture moon shots with my I-phone
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
0
0
Kaylynn
ace
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
265
photos
49
followers
145
following
72% complete
View this month »
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Views
11
Album
365
Tags
moon
,
skyscape
